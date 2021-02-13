Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of O-I Glass worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

