Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.63 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lennar worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

