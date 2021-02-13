Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.66 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $18,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 561.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 233,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $94.89 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

