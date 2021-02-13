Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.56 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

