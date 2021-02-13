Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.21 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

