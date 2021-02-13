Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Carpenter Technology worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 243.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

