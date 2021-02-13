Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.56 Million Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Trinity Industries worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.