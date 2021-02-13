Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Spire worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

SR stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

