Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102,258 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 268.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

