Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

KRON opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by ($1.62). Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.