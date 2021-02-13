Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200,028 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Washington Federal worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

