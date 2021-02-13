Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,274 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PerkinElmer worth $19,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after acquiring an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 722,568 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $65,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $150.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.80. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

