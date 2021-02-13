Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Cinemark worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 4,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNK shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

