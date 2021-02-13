Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.65% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

