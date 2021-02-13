Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,737 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE BAH opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.