Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Essent Group worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock worth $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

