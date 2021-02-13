Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 117,668 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.