Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 151,028 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of AZZ worth $20,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $126,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,060 shares of company stock valued at $405,503. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.23 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

