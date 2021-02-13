Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 154,053 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,053 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

NYSE ES opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

