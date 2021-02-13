Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,366 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amedisys worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,870,000 after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 739,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,212,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $308.82 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day moving average of $258.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total transaction of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

