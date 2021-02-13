Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,792 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

