Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,918 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $22,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

NYSE PIPR opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $108.29.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.