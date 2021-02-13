Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 458,629 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 458,629 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.32% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 201,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 499.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 124,592 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

