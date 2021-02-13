Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,048 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of MSA Safety worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 73,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $171.51 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,987. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

