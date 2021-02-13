Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 457,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.51% of Citi Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $676.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.64. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $68.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

