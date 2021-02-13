Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,538 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $276.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $281.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

