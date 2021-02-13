VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.36% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 80,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 35,864 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CFO opened at $65.55 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

