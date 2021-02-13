Vid Price Hits $0.0822 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $96,937.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.35 or 0.00277203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00099068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00081537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00088241 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,194.87 or 1.00361044 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,532,302 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

