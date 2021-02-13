Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $2.25. Video Display shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 2,362 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE)

Video Display Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs display products and systems, and components for government, military, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial organizations worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, and Other Computer Products.

