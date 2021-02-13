VideoCoin Price Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 42% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 224.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

