Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,282.65

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $177,282.65 and $13,904.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

