Vidulum (VDL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,909.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $164,972.67 and approximately $17,909.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000790 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

