VIDY (VIDY) Trading 45.9% Higher Over Last Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and $7.20 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.01043882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00056118 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.88 or 0.05472344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.