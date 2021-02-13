Vidya (VIDYA) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $999,944.64 and approximately $388,230.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00059441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00284221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00088947 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,380.73 or 1.00510562 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

