VIG (VIG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,970.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. VIG has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $4,970.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.76 or 0.04414513 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004608 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,600,705 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.