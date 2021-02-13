VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VIPR Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. VIPR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 43,100 shares changing hands.

VIPR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPV)

VIPR Corp. operates as a development sage company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and marketing of businesses and its innovative proprietary products for personal consumption, apparel and home use. The company was founded on March 19, 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

