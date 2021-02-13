Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Short Interest Update

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,130,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 14th total of 38,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. 22,087,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,910,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic to $52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

