Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

