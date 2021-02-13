Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE:V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.93. The firm has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

