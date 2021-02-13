Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

V stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

