Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

