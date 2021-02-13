Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.58 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00010028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $91.58 million and $1.42 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

