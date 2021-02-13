VITE (VITE) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.97 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and $5.45 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,007,512,466 coins and its circulating supply is 474,941,356 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VITE Coin Trading

VITE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

