VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

VMW opened at $145.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

