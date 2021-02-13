VNX Exchange (VNXLU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,398.00

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One VNX Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $41,398.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00280885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00098147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00086585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00087347 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.88 or 0.98700157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00193412 BTC.

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog

VNX Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

