Vodi X (VDX) Price Hits $0.0010

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 33.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $507,917.51 and approximately $5,084.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00072778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.10 or 0.01052675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00056063 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.07 or 0.05525549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

