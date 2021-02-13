VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.69

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $23.07. VOXX International shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 686,203 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $517.80 million, a PE ratio of -108.19 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

