Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 228.6% Higher

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) traded up 228.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.23. 7,000,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,747% from the average session volume of 379,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$20.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

