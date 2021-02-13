Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Trading 223.1% Higher

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) traded up 223.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.19. 92,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average session volume of 20,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.