W Green Pay Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $129,149.53 and approximately $35,913.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01051004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00060453 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.56 or 0.05514664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

